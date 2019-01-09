Julia C. SAWYER

SAWYER, Julia C. “Sue” of Clarkston; Passed away peacefully on January 7, 2019; Age 80, surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Gordon F. Sawyer (2015). Proud mother of Mike (Jodie), Steve (Penny), Jeff (Lynda Bartlett). Loving Nana to Amanda North (Jake), Lindsay, Kristine Prince (Adam), Michelle and Jenna. Great Grandma to Sawyer, Finn, and Waylon. Sister of Chuck Wilkinson (Carol). Sue graduated from Pontiac Central High. She raised her 3 boys and worked as a travel agent and other part time jobs. Sue participated with Gordie in many of the boy’s sport’s teams and was a loving and supportive mother. Family services were private and have been held per her wishes. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Sue loved her pets; memorials may be made to your local Humane Society. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com