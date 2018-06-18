Juna Helen BJORKQUIST

BJORKQUIST, Juna Helen of Clarkston, formerly of Dearborn; June 17, 2018; Age 94. Preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Elaine Pawlik, brothers Eino Maki and William Maki and grandson Matthew Pawlik. Mother of Elvi Bjorkquist; grandmother of Brady (Amanda) Pawlik, Tanya (Emmett) Ebner and Kristen (Richard) Peralta; great grandmother of Karina Mullen; sister of Edith Marshall; mother in law of Dennis Pawlik. Helen was a longtime member of the Washtenaw Country Club where she was a Champion for many years. She was the President of the Ladies Golf Association. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 3 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Funeral Home where friends may visit Wednesday 1 pm until time of the service. Private Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the favorite charity of the donor. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
