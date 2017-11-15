Junior high heads ‘Into the Woods’

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Fairy tales come alive as the Clarkston Junior High School Drama Club presents “Into the Woods,” junior version, this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

“It’s one of my favorites,” said Veronica Trapani, stage manager, about choosing the musical. “It’s something different from the realism of ‘Annie’ last year to something more into the fantasy realm.”

The musical centers around different stories including Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood as the characters’ lives intertwine.

“They all want to get their wish,” said Grace Delasko, who plays Little Red Riding Hood. “Everyone has their own goal and they want or need something.”

Brady Stewart’s goal as the baker is obtaining certain items to lift a curse off him and his wife made by the witch played by Sierra Bonser.

“My character is kind of a coward for the first half of the play,” Stewart explained. “He isn’t courageous and kind of dumb. He doesn’t know what to do a lot of the time. As the play progresses, he learns how to take control of situations and do things right. He grows as a person.”

Bonser explained her character of the witch wants to make herself beautiful.

“I am a self-absorbed, protective mother,” she added. “I start out as the ugliest character in the show. I have this motive of becoming beautiful again. I am manipulative to get my wish and get what I want. The story unravels from there.”

Little Red Riding Hood is curious about everything, Delasko said about her character.

“She finds everything interesting,” she said. “If something gives her a hint you aren’t supposed to do it, she doesn’t pay attention to it. She just goes and does it anyway.”

The cast invites the community out to see the performances and enjoy a night out.

“If you have children and they love fairy tales, they can experience something greater than the fairy tale,” Stewart said. “It’s magical. It can be interesting to watch.”

“I think everyone should come see it,” Delasko smiled. “It’s very fun to act and learn.”

Bonser agreed.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know everyone and working with everyone,” Bonser added. “I am being exposed to new people and new experiences, and I am really loving it. Also, you can see what our school can provide.”

Trapani added “Into the Woods, Jr.” is more kids orientated than the other versions.

“For little kids it’s definitely a show they can come see,” she said. “It’s not scary. There may be some jumpy moments.”

General admission is $5 per ticket at the door.