JV bowlers win state, varsity head to state

The Clarkston Boys JV Bowling team won the JV state tournament, Feb. 19. Team members Leo Chasse, Kyle Hancsak, Jacob Corey, Josh Morgan, Josh Boyd and Nathan Locher. Chasse was winner of the JV State Singles tournament, Feb. 18.

Five of seven the Clarkston bowlers made the cut after the three game qualifying round which included Chasse, Boyd, Morgan, Hancsak and Corey. Chasse won all his matches for the title.

* * *

The Wolves captured their second consecutive regional title taking first place in the MHSAA Boys Bowling regionals on Saturday.

They finished six Baker games and three games with 4,059 for the top spot as Oxford and Davison finished in second and third place out of 16 teams.

Junior Drew Sagowski led the Wolves during the MHSAA Boys Bowling Division 1 Region 3 Singles tournament at 300 Bowl in Waterford on Saturday.

He finished in the top 10 individuals for ninth place, scoring 1,190 after six games.

Finishing in the top 50 were senior Ryan Little in 25th place with 1,117; sophomore Justin Evans, 32nd place, 1,099 and juniors Sean Furness and Jake Phelps tied for 48th place, 1,051.

The varsity team competed in the Regional Tune Up tournament in Flint, Feb. 19 They made the eight team cut out of 20 teams, qualifying seventh. They were eliminated in the first round of match play finishing in a tie for fifth place.

They qualified second in the OAA Team tournament, Feb. 18. They ran into a hot Troy team and finished the tournament in their first round of match play.

Freshman Hannah Turk led the Lady Wolves during the region singles match as she finished in second place with 1,228 after six games.

Senior Kayla Yenshaw finished in the top 50 bowlers as she bowled 929 for 40th place.

The girls finished the team regional meet in 11th place with 3,038 as Davison, Lake Orion and Oxford advanced to the state finals. The finals are this Saturday and Sunday at Sterling Lanes in Sterling Heights.