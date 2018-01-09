K-9 donation in officer’s name

The Heroes Need Hope benefit at Deer Lake Athletic Club, 6167 White Lake Road, will feature a special dedication to Sgt. Collin Rose, a Wayne State University K9 police officer killed in the line of duty, Nov. 2016.

Prevention Concepts and Solutions, which is hosting the event from 5-10 p.m., Jan. 27, will be donating a dog in Rose’s name to a recovering veteran during a special ceremony at the benefit. Prevention Concepts previously trained and donated a K-9 dog to WSUPD to help protect and serve the Detroit community.

“Because of this connection and our admiration for Collin, we decided the best way to honor his legacy was to make sure his name not only lived on, but also provided benefits for other heroes,” said Jason Foltz, who along with David Dudek founded Prevention Concepts in 2012.

The non-profit organization works to improve quality of life for military veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress, substance abuse, and other issues through the canine-assisted therapy andactivities, and peer-recovery supports.

Goals for the first annual event are to spread awareness about issues and needs within the veteran community, promote/demonstrate the benefits of canine-assisted therapy and activities, and raise enough money to finish renovations on three donated properties that will be used for transitional and emergency housing for veterans.

All of the proceeds from the benefit will directly fund the canine assisted therapy program, military families, and transitional housing for at-risk veterans.

The event will include guest speakers, silent auction, raffle and door prizes, and signed photos with Military Dog of the Year, 2014, K-9 Chaney and his handler, Marine Veteran, Matt Hatala.

Live entertainment is provided featuring an all veteran band, The Renegades, along with a presentation of “My America,” a heartfelt tribute written in honor of veterans by a local songwriter, Paul Lubanski of Farmington Hills.

For more information, contact Foltz at Jason.foltz@preventionconceptsinc.org or 248-977-6799. For tickets, check www.PreventionConceptsInc.org.