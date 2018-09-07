Karen Lou Sanderson, 76, of Harrisville, MI, passed away on August 31, 2018.

Karen was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Ila May and Irvin E. Hagen on May 17, 1942. She was a competitive swimmer at the state level in high school and enjoyed her family life with her mother, aunts, brother and cousins. She attended Western Michigan University and was a proud alumnus of the class of 1966; a place where she received her Bachelor’s degree in Education, where she held many fond and fun memories, and where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) J. Sanderson, Jr. She and Bob were married on July 2, 1966 in the sweltering heat and had recently celebrated their 52ndanniversary.

After Karen and Bob were married, they moved east across the state to Clarkston. Karen began her teaching career, raised her sons, Rob and Marc, and developed close and long-lasting friendships in Clarkston. She received her Master’s in Education at Eastern Michigan University, and after 35 years, retired from the Hamtramck School District, where she also coached tennis. Karen was also very active in Clarkston’s town council and created the first City of the Village of Clarkston’s Town Charter. She also volunteered many of her summers to supporting and helping Clarkston’s SCAMP program; a special camp that worked with special needs kids.

In 2001, Karen and Bob retired and moved north to Harrisville. Karen continued her involvement in town government and served as Harrisville’s Town Clerk. She also volunteered to organize and support fundraising events like the Wine and Cheese Festival in Harrisville and the completion of the bike path that goes along the “Sunrise Side” coast. She was also heavily involved in the “Pure Michigan” tourism campaign. She and Bob enjoyed spending several winter weeks in Florida and would frequently visit the east coast to see her brother, the “Connecticut” Sanderson’s and the “Michigan” Sanderson’s. She was so proud and excited that her sons found their wives, and thoroughly enjoyed spending quality time with them and her grandchildren.

Karen fully enjoyed life, the state of Michigan, helping others, being a teacher, and most of all seeing or talking to her family and friends. She fills our hearts with warm, fond and fun memories and she will be greatly missed by all.

Karen is survived by her husband, Robert; sons Robert III (Amy) and Marc (M. Chrissy); brother Doug Powell (Jo); and her seven grandchildren: Benjamin, Robert IV, Jake, Hannah, Jackson, Charles and Connor.

Visitation will be Friday, September 14th from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flower arrangements, please consider making donations to SCAMP. Online guest book: www.wintfuneralhome.com