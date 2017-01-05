Keeping classmate’s memory alive

Will LaFoy and Kasey Jones led a student project to create a Life Quote Wall for their friend, Michael Biven. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Kasey Jones and Will LaFoy will never forget their friend Michael Biven, and they hope the Life Quote Wall they worked on will help others remember him, too.

“He was just always happy,” said Jones, 11th grade student at Renaissance High School. “He was always singing and dancing. He was a really good guy. I wanted to show who he was. He was a big part of Renaissance High School.”

“He would always be friends with everybody, and make sure everybody was OK – I lot of people knew him and cared about him,” said LaFoy, 12th grader at Renaissance High. “He was definitely a bright, special person.”

Biven lost his life on Oct. 28 at the age of 20, trying to rescue two co-workers who had capsized their boat and fallen into Hidden Lake in Green Oak Township.

His classmates at Renaissance High created the Life Quote Wall, filling it with inspirational quotes written on index cards. The banner was unveiled on Dec. 21 to classmates, friends, and family.

“The purpose of the banner is to pick us up on those hard days. Maybe reading a quote or just seeing Michael’s picture will remind us how precious life is,” said teacher Vicky Petrouneas-Mantzios. “If you were lucky enough to have known him, you had a friend for life. Michael unconditionally cared for others. He was always happy, gave out good vibes, never judgmental, and always willing to listen to someone who was struggling, always encouraging them to see the brighter side of things.”

Students came up with the idea and implemented it from start to finish, Petrouneas-Mantzios said.

“Words can’t describe how very proud I am of our students at Renaissance High School for coming up with this idea and orchestrating it,” she said.

“I was really impressed,” said school Director Christa Fons. “This is a way to remember his beautiful soul, the impact he had. He would bring sunshine to other students. He lived life to the fullest.”

Ian C. Tracey, 38, also drowned while trying to rescue the two co-workers. One of the co-workers who had capsized managed to swim to shore and the other was rescued by a Hidden Lake resident driving another boat. They were part of an end-of-season maintenance crew on the lake, removing buoys.