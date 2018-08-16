Kids get wild at Family Farm camp

Children learned about different ecosystems at Clarkston Family Farm’s Camp Wild.

“We love teaching these kids where their food comes from and getting them to engage with nature,” said Chelsea O’Brien, executive director of the six-acre classroom for families and kids, at 6800 Hubbard Road. “We here at the Clarkston Heritage Farm and Camp Wild believe it is worth investing in time and space in order to get kids to connect with nature.”

They did that by having campers, ages 5-12, engage with nature outside everyday.

Clarkston Family Farm’s Monarch Festival is coming up on Sept. 8 from 12-3 p.m. Debbie Jackson, a specialist in butterflies, will be at the event showing and telling what happens as caterpillars turn into butterflies. The free and family friendly event will include an opportunity to purchase caterpillars and plants to take home for a butterfly garden.

The non-profit farm started in April of 2017, and includes the Sunflower Market offering locally grown produce. Market items include raw honey from Bee Booty of Clarkston, fresh eggs from the farm, All American Canning Company preserves from Goodrich, and maple syrup.