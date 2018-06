Kimberly P. TYBURSKI

TYBURSKI, Kimberly P.; of Clarkston; formerly of Troy; June 12, 2018; age 51; wife of Daniel for 27 years; mother of Kristin & Nicholas; daughter of the late Linda (Davaney) Davidson; sister of Linda “Christine” (Randy) Knox and Sherie Davidson; aunt of Tyler Knox, Brent Davidson, Chaz Davidson, Josh Younk & Nate Younk; daughter in law of Florence (late Edmund) Tyburski; sister in law of Deanne (David) Younk; Kim was a registered nurse. She retired from Royal Oak Beaumont and was currently employed at McLaren Emergency, Clarkston. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 4:00pm-9:00pm. Funeral Service Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com