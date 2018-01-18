Kiosk contractor OK’d

City Council voted 6-1 to award the bid for a paid-parking kiosk for the Main and Washington street lot to Traffic and Safety Control Systems of Wixom for a total of $10,350.

Bids were also received from IPS Group of California for $8,170, and Light and Breuning of Indiana for $11,095.

The Wixom company offered a $2,425 discount, local service, and a better product, Smith said.

Harvey Electronics was selected previously but were dropped when they failed to follow through on the project or return calls, Smith said.

Installation should be in March, he said.

Council member Jason Kneisc voted against the proposal.

“I’ve said ‘no’ from the get go,” Kneisc said. “I still don’t think we’re ready. There are still questions to be answered. It’s a lot of money.”