Kraig John CROCKER

CROCKER, Kraig John; of Clarkston; formerly of Ferndale; April 13, 2018; age 50; husband of Carey (nee Gibbons) for 26 years; father of Kaitlin, Mackayla, Kellan and Quinn; brother of Kelly (Jim) Puzan, Keith Crocker, Kasey (Tim) Matyas and Kirt (Suzanne) Crocker; son in law of Cathy and Mike Gibbons; brother in law of Sean (Amy) Gibbons; preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Ida Crocker, and his brother, Kenny Crocker. Kraig worked in the construction industry, most recently as an estimator. He enjoyed spending time with family and fishing. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00p.m.-9:00 p.m. Memorial Service Thursday 11:00 a.m. at Clarkston Community Church. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used toward the future education of Carey & Kraig’s children or to the American Diabetes Foundation. Please leave a memory or condolence by visiting his online guest book atwww.wintfuneralhome.com