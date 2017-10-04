Kristen Elizabeth BLACK

BLACK, Kristen Elizabeth; of Clarkston; passed away suddenly October 4, 2017; age 48. Loving wife of John for 23 years. Beloved mother of Brittany and Vanessa; daughter of Charles and the late Cheryl Neumann; sister of Matthew Neumann; daughter-in-law of Sue and John Black Sr. and Greg and Brenda O’Rourke; sister-in-law of Deanna Black, Brian (Amie) Gillespie, Chad (Jenny) Chandler and Sean (Angel) O’Rourke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Kristen was a dental hygienist at Clarkston Pediatric Dentistry. Friends may visit Friday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 1 pm at the funeral home. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com