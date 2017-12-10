L.G. GREEN

GREEN, L.G.; of White Lake; December 10, 2017; age 91; husband of Elaine “Joyce” for 67 years; father of Delilah (George) Fisher, Donald Green & Denise (Paul) Harding; preceded in death by his sons Allen & Dana; grandpa of 5 & 2 great grandsons; brother of Charles (Jackie) Green & Edward Green. L.G. served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Pontiac Motor. He enjoyed archery & bowling. Memorial service Friday, Dec 15th at 12:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Canine Companion Rescue or Mercy Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com