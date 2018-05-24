Lacrosse locked in regionals

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves opened this week against cross town rivals, Lake Orion, in the MHSAA Boys Lacrosse Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.

“We are doing nice things,” said head coach Brian Kaminskas before the game. “We had a nice practice on Sunday. The guys have some confidence in them, and they are playing well contrary to how we were doing when we first saw them earlier in the year. If the guys show up to play, which I think they will, it’s going to be a good and fun game for us.”

The team won their first playoff game against Stoney Creek last Thursday, 18-9.

“It was a nice win,” said Kaminskas.

The Wolves opened with the lead as Eric Csizmadia scored his first of seven goals with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Stoney Creek tied it up 29 seconds later as both teams would battle for the lead as they both scored again to tie the game 2-2.

In the last 96 seconds of the quarter, Csizmadia scored two goals to bring Clarkston back into the lead with both assists from Dakota Locher.

“It was an easy trap game and we fell into it a little bit,” Kaminskas said. “It was a little slow to start. But that’s part of sports and I thought the boys reacted well once they realized they had to settle down and play. When they did that the results spoke for themselves.”

The Wolves held onto the lead going into the second half and had a big final quarter as they outscored the Cougars, 7-2 to win the game.

Csizmadia led with seven goals and Jaydon Septer won at least 75 percent of the faceoffs.

“I thought those two guys did a very nice job,” Kaminskas added.

Locher scored five goals and had two assists. Sam Lightfoot had two goals and three assists. Septer, Matt Atchison, Keagan King and Harry Skinner had one goal each.

Kaminskas added relaxing and playing will help further into the playoffs.

“Part of what we are doing and what these teams are doing is learn to play with leads and momentum and to be disciplined to what we are doing,” he said. “The games are going to be won by those who are more disciplined and more conscience of what’s going on on the field and how to adapt to it – that’s what playoffs are all about. The way we won it and the way we started were very good lessons for us – good and bad.”

The Wolves lost to Lake Orion, 12-6. The Dragons move to the regional finals at Clarkston High School against Bloomfield Hills on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 p.m.