Lady Wolves’ win on track

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Wolves are ready to run and jump over their OAA Red competition on Wednesday at home against Rochester Adams.

“Rochester Adams coming back are one of the top competitors (in the league),” said Kevin Breen, head coach for the Clarkston Boys and Girls Track and Field teams.

The Lady Wolves posted their first win against Oxford on March 29, 91-39

For the track events the girls team finished first in 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter run, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay, 1,600-meter relay, 3,200-meter relay; second in the 200-meter dash, 400-meter run, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles; third in the 100-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.

“We’ve got our distance crew who is among the best in the state with Elizabeth Dalrymple, Emily and Mallory Ferguson,” Breen said, adding Allie Eriksen and Jala Smith help out in the track events.

“Allie is an extremely talented athlete and will help us out. She’s talented enough to run anything from the 100-meter up to the 800-meter and score points in those events. She’s a tough athlete and very talented,” he added. “Jala is our veteran sprinter coming back. She leads our sprint crews from the 100- through 200-meter.”

The Lady Wolves finished first in the high jump and third in the long jump.

“We lost Megan Nicholson and Courtney Roland,” Breen said. “We’ve got some young freshman and sophomores who have been starting to try out the high jump to replace them. Olivia McKinney will probably help us in high jump. She is a very talented athlete.”

They also took first and third place in the shot put field event. Molly Nicholson threw 82-3 in the discus event.

The boys team lost to the Wildcats, 68-55.

“Oxford’s got a good distance crew,” Breen said. “They are always a tough one with field events.”

For track events, the boys finished first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, 800-meter relay; second and third in 400-meter and 800-meter runs, 300-meter hurdles; second in the 200-meter dash, 1600-meter and 3,200-meterruns, 3,200-meter relay; and third in the 100-meter dash, 110-meter hurdles.

“We’ve got a couple people coming back from last year that are going to be pretty solid like Max Salter, Dalton Sampson, Matt Baker and Maurice Blevins. He didn’t run for us last year but he has run for us in the past. He looks like he is going to be a standout athlete.”

For distance crews, the boys have Tim Darymple, Nick Favazza, William Eisert and Jake Dolan, who helped the cross country team win the regional title last season.

“They will help us out this year,” Breen said. “The boys lost a couple of good runners last year, but, overall, I think the boys team – with another year of development -will be in pretty good shape.”

For field events, Brett Cook threw 35-8 in the shot put while Brandon Marcks threw 33-5, and Trevor Townson threw 32-6.

“Our throw guys are getting better. A couple of the boys put time in this winter and we saw them at a few meets get reps in,” Breen said.

Gino Paese finished the long jump at 17-10.