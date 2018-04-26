Lake Orion gets revenge

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

It wasn’t how the Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team wanted their home game against crosstown rivals Lake Orion to go, with an 18-5 loss last Thursday.

Junior Danny Milano blocked the Dragons first two shots in the first few minutes of the game but then the visitors struck more and put six in the net to close the first quarter with a 6-0 lead.

“We came out and were just a little shell shocked,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “We played well, but we could not clear the ball. For this game if you can’t clear the ball to the other side of the field, you can’t win. We stopped them six times in a row and gave them the ball back six times. Every time we gave them the ball back they scored a goal. You bury yourself like that, and it’s very difficult to come back from.”

Junior Eric Csizmadia put the Wolves on the board 65 seconds into the second quarter. Freshman Harry Skinner added one more goal before the first half closed with Lake Orion still in the lead, 9-2.

“This is traditionally Lake Orion’s payback game because we traditionally knock them out of the playoffs or take the title from them,” Kaminskas said. “We treat this like any other team. But, when the other team is gunning for you and making their points, it can bite you.”

The remaining three goals for Clarkston came in the third period from Csizmadia, junior Keagan King and freshman Jack Gurn.

The boys opened the week with a 9-7 win over Birmingham on April 17.

“It was the best game they played all year from an emotional standpoint, a technical standpoint and a physical standpoint,” said Kaminskas.

They opened with a goal from Csizmadia less than five minutes into the game.

Birmingham struck next with two goals to take the lead before the first quarter closed.

Junior Drew Vandenberg scored two goals in the next stanza and the first half closed with Birmingham holding onto the lead, 5-3.

“Keelan McKouen did not take a shot in the first half,” said Kaminskas, adding in the second half it changed. “He really started our momentum and our run. He took three shots in a row and scored three goals. It was brilliant.”

Another goal from King with two minutes left in the third quarter tied the game at seven points for each team. Bimingham was scoreless in the final quarter as Vandenberg and Csizmadia scored the final two goals for the Wolves to grab the win.

“Danny Milano did a great job in net,” Kaminskas said. “Jack Gurn was absolutely phenomenal along with Keagan King on the midfield line. It was just a great job by all those guys.”

Kaminskas added Gurn and sophomore Jack Gibbs have been doing great.

“Gurn, we took him as a freshman and threw him on the field and said go,” he said, adding for Gibbs they put long stick in his hand less than two weeks ago. “We said here you go we are going to teach you how to play long stick. He played LSM (long stick middie) for us and did a hell of a job.”

The Wolves host Saline on Wedesday and St. Mike’s Toronto on Thursday. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

“We talked to the guys (after Lake Orion) about really taking a self-pride role on the team, whether it’s clearing the ball, shooting the ball, backing the ball up on the field, whatever it is,” Kaminskas said. “From our standpoint we can’t look at this as a loss if we learn from it. It’s a tough schedule with a young team. Sometimes you have to put your nose down and keep going.”

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team also split last week opening with a 13-11 loss to Lake Orion. They defeated Royal Oak on Friday, 19-5.

They opened the week against Troy. They play Birmingham Consolidated on Wednesday and host Bloomfield Hills on Monday.