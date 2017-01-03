Larry S. Nicol

Nicol, Larry S.; of Clarkston; Dec. 29, 2016; age 66; son of Dorothy (late John) Nicol; loving husband of Tracy for 41 years; loving dad of Leslie (John Swisher) Wayne, Melissa (Antonio) Edwards; dear brother of Linda (Butch) Chapman, Claudia (Gary) Sanders, Johnna (the late Patrick) Cadwallader, Deanna (Gill) Warden, Rodney (Kim) Nicol; beloved Papa of McKenzie, Cynthia, Kennadie, Nolan, Antonio Jr., Addison, Leopold and Dominic; honorary Papa to Amelia; uncle, great uncle and cousin to so many more. Larry began his career as a paper boy and achieved Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Memorial service Friday, January 13th at 11:30 am at Waypoint Church Clarkston with visitation 11:00 am until time of service; Interment with military honors on Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to American Disabled Veterans. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com