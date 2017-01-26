Late night parking irks residents

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Parking has been a nightmare for downtown residents lately.

“The same cars park in front of our houses, driveways, on the grass,” said E. Church Street resident Carole Sawyer to Clarkston City Council, Jan. 23. “They sit in their cars in front of our houses at one in the morning, smoking and talking. They’re loud and obnoxious. What are we going to do? I want my nice, quiet street back.”

E. Church Street resident Linda Robertson said she has called police, but was told they can’t do anything right now.

“I can’t tell you how upsetting this is,” Robertson said. “It’s very frustrating. There are cars parked everywhere. It’s not any fun.”

Mayor Steven Percival said the city has been in talks with local restaurant and property owners to address parking.

“I hear you – there are things we’ve been working on the past several months,” Percival said. “I think you’ll be pleased with what we roll out tonight.” Percival and Rich Little, interim city manager, have met with downtown property owners to discuss parking options, and build or repair relationships with the city, the mayor said.

Possibilities include shuttles for employees to nearby church and school parking lots, and paid parking in downtown parking lots, he said.

In the meantime, restaurants will work with their staff on parking etiquette, he said.

Little said parking survey results are in. The survey was put together last month and sent to local business and property owners to get information on where people park.

“Businesses have been really good about helping us out,” Little said. “We have some high school seniors who will help us enter the data, and sketch out charts and graphs.”

The city parking committee and Planning Commission will prepare recommendations to present to City Council, Percival said.

“Many residents on Church Street want answers. We are not quite there yet. We still have a survey to tally and get the results, and a few more conversations,” he said. “We’re closer to solving this than we were at any time in the past.”

Carole and Bruce Sawyer said they have been concerned with parking starting in October, which is when the Honcho restaurant opened. Cars park in front of fire hydrants and driveways late into the night.

“I’m close to not wanting to live here – it’s very upsetting,” Carole said.

City response so far has included temporary cones, then permanent signs to limit parking on Church Street to one side.

“I appreciate the timely response, but I think it needs to go farther,” Bruce said. “Two more restaurants opening will cause parking issues beyond what we have now.”

Council member Eric Haven called for more frequent patrols by sheriff’s deputies.

“This is obviously an area where some police presence might be helpful – to quell some disturbance of the peace,” Haven said.

“It’s a process, not something can do overnight,” Percival said. “We don’t want you to move.”