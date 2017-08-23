Learn about birds in backyard

Clarkston-area residents interested in attracting birds and knowing more about the visitors at their feeders are invited to the next monthly meeting of the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club.

“We promise it’s the most fun you can have without binoculars,” said Bob McGowan, founder of the club, which is free and open to area residents. “It’s very casual, informal, and not only is it free, AJ O’Neil, owner of Detroit Bold Coffee Company, will personally serve free coffee.”

The gathering isWednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. at The Gateway, 7150 North Main Street.

Speaker will be Julie Baker, director of the Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition.

“You don’t need a reservation,” McGowan said. “We welcome folks from the area to join us on the last Wednesday evening of every month. We always have an interesting special speaker and share stories and questions about interesting sightings. It’s a good way to pick up useful tips on how to get even more enjoyment out of the birds just outside your backyard window.”