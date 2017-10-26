Learning from grandparents

Fourth grader Kristyn Cooper traces the hand of her grandfather, Thomas Dinko. Photo by Jessica Steeley

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Generations were connected at Bailey Lake Elementary during Grandparents Day last week.

Principal Glenn Gualtieri said they had nearly 2,000 guests come to the school. Students could show off their classrooms, as well as other areas of the school, including the art room, the media center, and the music room.

The grandparents and guests spent the day with their child doing arts and crafts, reading books together, viewing school work and playing games. Some planted tulip bulbs together in the school garden.

Gualtieri said it was the first time for many of the guests to see the school and have the chance to explore where their students learn, play, and grow in Clarkston.