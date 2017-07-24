Lee FOLSOM II

FOLSOM II, David Lee; of Waterford; formerly of Westland; July 19, 2017 after a struggle with PTSD; age 54; husband of Belinda (Mirovsky); father of Jennifer & Connor; preceded in death by his infant son Austin; son of Audrey Cien and the late David Folsom; stepson of Michael (Georgiana) Cien; brother of Janelle (Paul) MacLean; son in law of Leroy & Bonnie Mirovsky; brother in law of Greg (LaRae) Mirovsky. David served as Brigade Command Sergeant Major with the Michigan Army National Guard for over 20 years; having been deployed to Guantanamo Bay & Afghanistan. He currently was serving at Higher Headquarters 177th Military Police Brigade, Taylor, MI. David worked at TNG Worldwide and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting/target practice and watching sports. Memorial service Monday, August 7th at 1:00 pm at The River Church, Holly where family/friends may visit at the church 10:00 am. Inurnment with Military Honors at 2:30 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made tohttps://www.gofundme.com/david-folsoms-childrenptsd-ed for the future education of his children & PTSD support. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com