Legacy of leadership





BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Mikayla Ferer’s memory will live on through her family and friends, and for future students at her alma mater, the Mikayla Ferer Memorial Scholarship.

The Clarkston High School LEAD Program created the scholarship program in honor of Ferer, a leader and sports standout who graduated from the high school in 2012. Amy Quayle, assistant principal at Clarkston High School, created a Gofundme page with the goal of raising enough for its first $1,500 scholarship.

“Mikayla Ferer was a beautiful, vibrant, energetic young woman who was taken from this earth on the early morning of Feb. 13,” Quayle said on the www.gofundme.com/Mikayla FererMemorialScholarship page. “Mikayla cherished her friends and family, and was passionate about health, wellness, Mother Earth and giving to those around her.”

As of Tuesday morning, 98 people donated $6,685.

“The outpouring of support for Mikayla and the continuation of her of legacy is both beautiful and amazing,” Qualye said. “We are currently crushing the original goal of $1,500, and if this continues the number of scholarships will continue to increase, and Mikayla’s legacy will continue to touch even more people. Thank you for all of the support.”

She and four other teachers are also running in the Gazelle Girl race in Grand Rapids on April 23 to raise more funds for scholarships.

“This is where Team Mik was born,” Quayle said. “We want to honor Mikayla’s legacy and her passion for nutrition, environment, and people, by giving other kids the opportunity to study many of the things that Mikayla loved.”

Gazelle Girl is an all female race with 5K, 10K, and half marathon events. Men are also invited to help out through volunteering.

“If you’d be interested in being a part of Team Mik, please feel free to contact me for more information,” Quayle said.

Ferer, 22, lost her life in a traffic accident on White Lake Road in White Lake Township on Feb. 13.