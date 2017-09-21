Lessons learned in loss

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves were back on the football field on Monday afternoon using their first loss of the season against West Bloomfield to get better.

“We made a lot of mistakes at key times,” long-time Clarkston Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson reflected about the 37-15 loss. “They took advantage of them. They are a very good football team.”

Both teams hadn’t posted any points by the time the first quarter ended, but during the next quarter the Lakers came up with a 14-0 lead. Within the first two minutes of the second half, West Bloomfield added one more touchdown and PAT to the score.

The Wolves added points with a 49-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nate Uballe to junior wide receiver Conor Donahue. Senior wide receiver Tieler Houston followed the play, catching a 2-point conversion.

Junior running back Jake Billette put Clarkston in the double digits after he scored on a 12-yard run. Junior kicker Tristan Mattson was successful on his PAT attempt.

Junior running back Josh Cantu was the leading rusher going 103 yards on 19 carries.

Senior Gino Paese and Houston led defense with five tackles each. Junior Josh Luther, senior Zach Scott and senior

Michael Fluegel had four tackles each. Senior Maxx Brennan had three tackles and recovered a fumble.

Richardson added the boys can take something away from the loss.

“They have to come together,” he said. “They’ve got to take a negative, turn it into a positive and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Wolves (3-1, 2-1 OAA Red) next challenge takes them to Oxford High School in the Wildcats’ home opener after going 1-3 on the road.

“They are going to have a bullseye on our back,” said Richardson. “It’s a game on paper we should win but we have to rebound. We have to go in there and play solid football.”

Tickets are available online for the game at oxfordathletics.org/2017/09/18/buy-tickets-for-football-home-opener. Stadium ticket office is open on game day, 1-3 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Kick off is 7 p.m.