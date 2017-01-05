Letters to the Editor

Thanks for supporting Shoes for Kids

Dear Editor,

The success of the “Shoes for Kids” program is predicated on so many factors including the weather, but more importantly the support by the Clarkston community.

“Shoes for Kids” has been the Clarkston Rotary’s signature community project for the past 38 years. It takes the collaborative efforts of not only club members but the support from the many volunteers to bring each year’s project to fruition. Clarkston Rotary would like to recognize and thank the following:

• To those individuals, groups, friends of Rotary and family members who spent countless hours dodging traffic in order to collect the donations necessary to provide shoes and boots to 360 Clarkston children.

• The Clarkston News and Sherman Publications for their continued support in publishing the Clarkston Rotary Goodfellow newspaper each year.

• Assistant Publisher Don Rush and Rotarian Mary Sloan for their efforts in compiling and editing this year’s paper.

• Boy Scout Troop #199 and their troop leader for organizing troop members in collecting donations at three different locations. They exemplify everything that a community looks for from its future leaders. The troop has provided continuous support to this community service project for the past 18 years.

• Cub Scout Pack #499 in their fourth year of selling newspapers at Neiman’s Family Market. The enthusiasm and efforts of the scouts didn’t go unnoticed.

• Oakland Woods Baptist Church for opening their doors annually for the shoe distribution. Their church members support the endeavor in so many ways.

• Clarkston Area Lions for providing their Project Kidsight free vision screening during the day.

• Clarkston Optimists who are involved in so many children related programs, including their Opti-Socks project providing new socks during “Shoes for Kids”

• Neiman’s Family Market for permitting the Cub Scouts to learn community service by selling newspapers at their Clarkston store.

• Clarkston Union and Woodshop, Hamlin Pub, Tim Horton’s (Maybee Rd), Hungry Howie’s (Sashabaw Rd.) and Neiman’s Family Market for their support during the events.

• A special thank you to the many volunteers who gave of their time, money and efforts to again make this year’s event a complete success.

• Finally to the Clarkston community, collectively we can make a difference in a child’s life. Thank you, from the

Clarkston Rotary Club and

Joel DeLong, program chair

Holiday Lights Night support appreciated

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors, thank you for sponsoring the 2016 Holiday Lights Night in Depot Park! Your sponsorship made it possible for us to provide a great and affordable night out for all families!

What an incredible evening to be part of the Clarkston community! First, the wonderful Holiday Lights Parade organized by Team RUSH 27! The weather was much colder this year and we actually had snow! No worries, down in Depot Park we had burn barrels and free steaming hot cocoa for everyone provided by the Senior Community Center!

Clarkston Area Optimist Club worked hard cooking up hot dogs and brats, while Monkey Business Concessions had wonderful treats for all. Kids of all ages enjoyed interaction with live reindeer, some holiday tunes, and of course, Santa! After the annual tree lighting, kids had a chance to leave their letters for Santa, or take a minute to let him know their wishes in person We’d like to specially recognize Smith’s Disposal for sponsoring our Tree Lighting and The Dance Place for being our Santa sponsor!

Again, thank you for your support! Your generous contribution reflects your dedication and loyalty to our community and is very much appreciated. Organizations like The Clarkston News truly make a genuine commitment to make Clarkston a better place to live, work and play!

We are already looking forward to next year and hope we can work with you again!

Amy Laboissonniere

Event coordinator

Reader calls for reps to follow will of voters

Dear Editor,

Congratulations and Happy New Year!

Thanks to your generous and wise representatives in Lansing, you will as of Jan. 1, 2017, pay seven cents more per gallon of gas and buying plates for your car will go up 20 percent. This is your representatives’ response to Michigan voters denying our betters a massive tax increase at the voting booth.

You might ask your state rep how he voted on this massive tax increase, one which voters rejected in unprecedented numbers.

We obviously need better candidates. We need candidates who will follow the will of the electorate. We don’t have one now.

Robert Namowicz

Clarkston

Ed. note: State Rep. Jim Tedder and State Sen. Jim Marleau voted in favor of the motor fuel gas act.

Kennel variance

Dear Editor,

The golden retriever LLC seeking to legitimize its kennel operation by requesting a variance permit should be denied (“Planners table kennel rezoning request,” Dec. 21).

This is not an average hobby breeder or a neighbor you would want next door. This is a large-scale and high-volume puppy peddling kennel with an average of 30 licensed dogs each year and an estimated 30 co-owned dogs coming back to the property for mating and whelping rotations.

This is a puppy peddler in disguise operating for profit. The minimum permit requirements are with reason and very clear: 10 acres, 500 feet lot width, and a 150 feet set-back. This location is only 3.03 acres and 200 feet wide. Not even close!

The precedent it sets essentially removes space requirements for almost every zoning requirement in Independence Township. Our kennel ordinance was specifically designed to weed out “irresponsible” kennels that impact public safety, create nuisances and degrade property values.

Another golden retriever kennel in Oakland County made the Humane Society of the United States Horrible 100 list in 2013. To date, the kennel has failed 18 inspections. Forcing compliance does not work with these types of businesses. The safety, size and scope of this operation can not be guaranteed.

Pam Sordyl, founder of Puppy Mill Awareness, SE Michigan

Independence Township

Caregiver support

Dear Editor,

Recently, a member of one of our Caregiver Support Groups wrote about being a caregiver. He is 84 years of age and caring for his wife who has dementia. She is, and always has been, the love of his life:

The caregiver – 24 hours/day, 7/days/week, grueling, exhausting, relentless demands. It’s an awesome responsibility to be completely in charge of someone who is completely dependent on you.

His comments capture feelings of many caregivers, reflecting a feeling of being alone in a way not everyone understands.

However, others do understand because they are living it too, and there is an increasing number of them in our community; this is why the Independence Township Senior Community Center offers Caregiver Support Groups each month. The groups are places for: sharing feelings, needs, and concerns; talking through challenges and ways of coping; exchanging practical information and hearing possible solutions; and learning about community resources.

But, it starts with the recognition and acceptance you have a problem, and to admit it to others. Then, you must be willing to ask for help. The benefits are: understanding you are not alone; learning how others are coping, hearing about available resources, and spending some time visiting with others. The group can be a “respite” for you – time for yourself!

Caregiver Support Groups are held twice a month: Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park on Clarkston Road and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Senior Adult Community Center in the park. For more information and dates, call 248-625-8231.

Tom Stone

Clarkston