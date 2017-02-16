Letters to the Editor

Thanks for Hoops for Troops support

Dear Editor,

The Clarkston High School Girls Basketball program would like to thank everyone involved with the Fourth Annual Hoops for the Troops Basketball game that took place Feb 7.

With your help and the help of our wonderful sponsors, we raised $3,300 for North Oakland County Veterans Treatment Court.

All donations are staying here in Oakland County to help our Veterans who come home from war in need of help.

Thank you to the following sponsors who helped make this event possible; Summit Place Kia- Waterford, Custom Threads & Sports, Lifepointe Chiropractor Center, Milford Counseling, Inc., USA Insulation, On the Dunes Sports Bar & Grill, Encompass Financial Partners, Market Place Pet Supplies, North Oakland Women’s Health, Stillwater Photography & Design, The Busher Family, The Lunchenbach Family, The Page Family, Audrey Story- Real Estate One, Ayotte & Family, The Goldberg Family, Clarkston Oaks Family Dentistry, and The Clarkston News.

Thank you to all those who were a part of this special event and who donated to help local North Oakland County Veterans Treatment Court.

Megan Goldberg and the Girls Basketball Program

Request for focus on more viewpoints

Dear Editor,

It was inspiring to see students from Everest Collegiate High School attending the March for Life in Washington, D.C., featured in the Feb. 1 edition of The Clarkston News (“Students pass life message at march”).

I think it is critical for all members of our community, especially young adults, to be actively engaged in civic and social issues.

In order to promote an accurate and even-handed representation of the diverse opinions which exist in our community, I would encourage The Clarkston News to feature a similar article which highlights the many Clarkston families who showed up for the Women’s March in Washington, DC on Jan. 21 as well as the many local families who stood in support of Planned Parenthood on Feb. 11.

Let’s start acknowledging that multiple points of view can exist simultaneously and that Clarkston is far more diverse than often meets the eye.

There is an active, thriving, and growing progressive population in northern Oakland County which is ready to promote acceptance and inclusion. Please consider providing your readers some balance.

Martha L. Brooks

Springfield Township