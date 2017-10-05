Letters to the Editor

Minimum wage math doesn’t add up for reader

Dear Editor,

There is a current push to increase the minimum wage to $15/hour from the current $8.90/hour with a focus on fast food workers. Current average wages include EMT’s, $18; Costco worker, $11.50; Walmart cashier, $9.80; average assembly line worker, $14; average housekeeping employee, $12; and so on.

Millions of workers would want the same $6 an hour raise or more causing an across the board cost increase in goods and services. Our goods would become less competitive in the world, reducing exports and increasing the trade deficit, and probably be less affordable domestically for many people. Significant inflation would occur causing people on welfare, receiving unemployment benefits, and retirees on minimal pensions and Social Security payments to fall further below the poverty level.

As fast food restaurants mechanize order taking – McDonalds is testing a kiosks in many restaurants – and even delivery, many of these workers will end up being laid off or fired. In order to control costs most other types of businesses will increase productivity efforts to offset these wage increases and reduce the work force to offset decreased sales.

Due to inflation, eventually $15/hour will become insufficient to live a middle class life since the minimum wage by definition is the lower tier on a pyramid wage scale. A communist economic system is about the only flat wage scale, which has many of its own shortcomings, politically and economically.

Entry level fast food jobs were never meant to provide a middle class life style, but enable high school and college students to earn some money and gain work experience. These jobs also provide retirees and other adults employment opportunities to supplement their income.

In conclusion, a 67% percent increase in the minimum wage will cause inflation, reduce employment, and increase the number of people below the poverty level with no long term benefit.

Tom Breneiser

Independence Township

Appreciation for work on Taste of Clarkston

Dear Editor,

Compliments to the organizers and business participants of this year’s Taste of Clarkston! They truly made it a family event.

With such a beautiful day, this year’s attendance seemed by far the largest to date.

Kudos to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Township Fire Department, Clarkston DPW, Clarkston Schools transportation, and numerous volunteers for a tremendous job providing traffic control and a safety presence for all attendees.

Thanks again to all for your hard work and service to the community!

Rod Allen

Independence Township

Brother’s sacrifice shows need for flag respect

Dear Editor,

OK, I’ve had it with all this kneel, don’t kneel stuff, when we are paying respect to our country and flag. Maybe, while you’re on your knees, you should say a prayer for your attitude.

Looks to me like some overpaid football players just want some attention.

Why do people have to protest about everything? Maybe some things are good the way they are. In my opinion, that would be gladly standing with your hand over your heart that is still ticking because so many men have died for you and that good feeling you get when you do it.

My brother Ollie Johnson Jr. died on Iwo Jima in 1945 at the age of 19, even after they raised that wonderful flag.

He was the oldest son of my mother who had been widowed three years earlier with 10 children. I’m sure she could have used him at home.

I have a decal on the back window of my car in memory of him. It is a picture of our wonderful flag raised that day on Iwo Jima.

I don’t think my brother meant to die for people who are on their knees disrespecting our flag. If you don’t like our country or flag, go live in North Korea. I’ll bet you will stand up there.

I love my country and my flag and I’ll always stand, gladly and gratefully, with my hand over my heart for it.

If you don’t like my opinion, well, my brother died for me so I could be free to say this.

God bless our flag.

God bless America.

Dorothy E. Hess

Independence Township