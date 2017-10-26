Letters to the Editor

Clarification from city council candidate

Dear Editor,

My grandfather was a minister and he taught me the lessons about false teachings and telling the whole story – not just the portion that serves your needs.

In a recent City Council meeting, current member David Marsh stated he could not support me because “I want to tear down buildings.” So, while many people may not have picked up on this or even heard it spoken, I wanted to set the record straight.

We live on E. Washington Street and one of the reason that I became interested in city politics was because our street – with no discussion with any of the residents – was turned into a parking lot basically overnight this year.

My biggest concern frankly was for the safety of my family and those on the street. When you park on both sides of the street cars really struggle to get down it and many times intersections are blocked and so are driveways.

I started to attend the Parking Committee meetings and in one of the meetings the committee was engaging with the audience. In trying to learn some of the history of what this team had looked at, I posed the question if the committee had look at acquiring additional land to help with the issue either vacant or through the removal of a non-historic site?

Since I am not an expert of every structure in the village I felt this was a fair question to ask. We also dialoged about if the city was putting any financial reserves in place should any property become available in the future.

From this, David Marsh arrived at his conclusion which I believe was not restated in a transparent way and was meant as a political self-serving comment.

My name is Scott Reynolds and I am running for City Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Scott Reynolds

Clarkston

Support for council incumbents to preserve city

Dear Editor,

The Nov. 7 election is fast approaching and a few facts should be brought to your attention.

The commercial district is thriving and residential properties are in great demand.

The city has indeed become a destination spot. Our financial status is stable and the parking issue is being resolved.

No new taxes are planned. We have a City Council that is balanced and conscientious. Rezoning of Residential to Village Commercial has been proposed and defeated due to the diligence of the present council members

The council members are committed to preserve and protect our heritage. Please consider a vote for incumbents Eric Haven, Jason Kneisc, and David Marsh to prohibit destructive rezoning and to continue to make Clarkston a place we are proud to call home.

Sincerely,

Frank Schoebel, Friends of the City of the Village of Clarkston

Community help at vets’ seminar appreciated

Dear Editor,

We would like to thank the following for their help in making the recent veterans’ benefits seminar a success: American Legion Post 63, Clarkston, for hosting the event, Lauren Chamberlin of the Oakland County Veterans Administration, and Mary Beth Giannetti of Great Lakes National Cemetery for being presenters.

Your help was truly appreciated. Over 50 attendees learned about the valuable benefits available for their service to our country.

For those who were not able to attend and would like to receive a copy of the material provided at the seminar, please contact Wint Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com for a free informational packet.

Sincerely,

Andrew Wint

Clarkston