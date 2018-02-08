Letters to the Editor

Bird club flying high, with thanks to News

Dear Editor,

Thanks in great part to you, we had 25 new guests at the latest monthly gathering of the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club. A new record. Several told me they got the word from the piece in the Clarkston News (“Birders Club to talk bluebird nests,” Jan. 24).

Clearly, the enjoyment and protection of birds is a subject of interest to your readers. The increased awareness has already had a positive impact on the protection and preservation of wild creatures and natural places in our area.

You and the Clarkston News have helped make that difference.

Thanks much,

Bill Haney

Clarkston

Township’s Turkey Shoot support appreciated

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Independence Township Parks, Recreation andf Seniors, I would like to thank The Clarkston News for your support of the 2017 Turkey Shoot.

Your donation made it possible to provide this fun, family activity at a reasonable price and we greatly appreciate your devotion to our programs and this community.

Sincerely,

Amy Laboissonniere

Community Relations Coordinator