Letters to the Editor

Thanks for supporting Clarkston Area Lions Club

Dear Editor,

The Clarkston Area Lions Club is very pleased to thank the Clarkston Community for its support of our food booth at the Concert in the Park even on Friday, July 20.

This was a fund raising even for us and was assisted by local sponsors including Neiman’s Family Market, Culligan Water Systems, Coscto, Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, City of the Village of Clarkston, Independence Township, Ortonville Lions Club, Kroger Stores, Sam’s Club, Pete’s Coney, Burger King, Speedway Gas, and Buck Shots.

Our booth had a complete “sell out” which will assist the Clarkston Area Lions Club to continue to serve our local community, as we use 100 percent of donations and funds raised to go toward program services – no funds for administrative expenses.

Lions Clubs provide sight, hearing and diabetes awareness programs and also support local community needs such as our assistance for the surveillance system for Depot Park.

Our local free Project Kidsight program offers monthly sight screening for young children at the Independence Township library and at various events.

We screen over 1,000 children each year and have found the about 20 percent of those children screened have a potential eye problem. Our camera and computer system has enabled our club to lead all Lions Clubs in the entire state of Michigan in Kidsight screening.

Please remind parents of the free Kidsight screening.

We thank the Clarkton community for its continued support.

Sincerely,

Clarkston Area Lions Club

PS: The Clarkston Area Lions Club is always seeking community interested men and women who believe that by working together they will accomplish far more than would be possible as individuals. For more information, contact Clarkston Area Lions membership at 248-891-2389.

All invited to church’s 175th anniversary party

Dear Editor,

On Aug. 18-19, First Baptist Church of Clarkston will be celebrating our church’s 175th anniversary.

The church was established in 1843 just 11 years after the village of Clarkston was founded. We believe this is a great milestone in the church’s history and want to encourage and invite our community to come celebrate with us.

Saturday, Aug.18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., there will be a carnival- type atmosphere with a bounce house, dunk tank, cotton candy, and snow cones. There will also be some great food catered by the Union of Clarkston.

On Sunday beginning at 10 a.m., we would like to invite the community as well as former members to come worship with us. Pastor Rick Coursen, former pastor of the church, will be participating with us in our worship service. Pastor Russ Reemtsma has pastored the church for the past 18 years of its history.

We are looking forward to a great weekend of celebration and would really appreciate your help in getting the word out to our community before the event and perhaps a follow up story of the event itself.

Sincerely,

Dan Campbell, associate pastor

First Baptist Church, Clarkston