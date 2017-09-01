Library budget hearing

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING
CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE
DISTRICT LIBRARY
The Clarkston Independence District Library Board
will hold a public hearing on the proposed library budget
for the fiscal year January 1, 2018 to December 31,
2018 at the Clarkston Independence District Library located
at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, on
Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.
The property tax millage rate
proposed to be levied to support
the proposed budget will be a subject
of this hearing.
A copy of the budget is available for public inspection
at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495
Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI, during business hours.
The Clarkston Independence District Library Board
will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,
such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio
tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting,
to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 5
days notice to the Library Board. Individuals with disabilities
requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact
the Library by writing or calling the following: Julie
Meredith, Library Director, 6495 Clarkston Road,
Clarkston, MI 48346, (248) 625-2212.
