Library budget hearing

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE

DISTRICT LIBRARY

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board

will hold a public hearing on the proposed library budget

for the fiscal year January 1, 2018 to December 31,

2018 at the Clarkston Independence District Library located

at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, on

Monday, September 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

The property tax millage rate

proposed to be levied to support

the proposed budget will be a subject

of this hearing.

A copy of the budget is available for public inspection

at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495

Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI, during business hours.

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board

will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services,

such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio

tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting,

to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 5

days notice to the Library Board. Individuals with disabilities

requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact

the Library by writing or calling the following: Julie

Meredith, Library Director, 6495 Clarkston Road,

Clarkston, MI 48346, (248) 625-2212.