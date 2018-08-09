Lighthouse donations

The Lighthouse of Oakland County – Clarkston is accepting donations for their annual Back to School program.

Lighthouse is currently accepting new school supplies. Suggestions include backpacks, lunch bags/boxes, colored pencils, markers, rulers, scissors, 3×5 index cards, pens in red, blue and black, calculators, pencils, wide ruled composition notebooks, wide ruled notebook paper, spiral notebooks in wide ruled and college ruled, crayons, glue sticks, highlighter, erasers, pencil pouches and boxes, 1-1/2-inch three ring binders, 8-tab dividers, 3-hole punch, Duo-tang pocket folders and sharpeners.

They are also accepting gift cards for clothing and shoes from Meijer, Kohl’s, Target, Kmart, Wal-Mart and Payless.

They are also looking for volunteers to sort and pack the supplies and also help with distribution.

Donations are accepted until Aug. 16 at Lighthouse, 5850 Dixie Highway, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Last August, the Back to School program helped 168 children with new backpacks, school supplies and gift cards.

There is still time to sign up your children if you in need. Please sign up children which are in grades Kindergarten through ninth. For more information, please call our office and talk to a volunteer or staff person at 248-620-6116.