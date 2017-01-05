Mayor Steve Percival draws the winner in the Clarkston Holiday Lighting Contest. Photo by Phil Custodio

Clarkston Mayor Steve Percival drew the winning entry in the Best and the Brightest Holiday Lighting Contest, Dec. 22.

The winners, Tom and Sally Lamb of 37 Robertson Court, were nominated by James Schultz.

The Lambs are both retired teachers, with Tom having taught in Clarkston Community Schools district.

Residents were invited to nominate houses to win a gift basket filled with items donated by Clarkston merchants, with the help of Peg Roth.