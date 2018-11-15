Lights for fellow Girl Scouts

From left are Stacey Bousho and Clarkston Girl Scouts Eva Bousho, Maddie Schmidt, Charley Bousho, and Heidi McNamara. Photo by Phil Custodio

Girl Scouts around the country gathered to remember three scouts and a mom, lost trying to make their community a little cleaner. In Clarkston, Girl Scout mom Kristine McNamara organized a gathering in the Depot Park gazebo on Nov. 10.

“We are honoring our fellow Girl Scouts from Wisconsin who lost their lives and one who is fighting after doing what a Girl Scout does, making a world a better place,” McNamara said.

Autumn Helgeson, 10, Jayna Kelly, 9, Haylee Hickle, 10, and Sara Jo Schneider, 32, Haylee’s mother, all of Girl Scout Troop 3055 in Wisconsin, were killed on Nov. 3.

They were collecting litter alongside the road as part of a community service project when a pickup truck veered off the highway and struck them.

Girl Scout Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, 10, who was also hit, remains hospitalized with serious injuries at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The driver, Colten Treu, 21, of Chippewa Falls, Wisc., is facing 11 criminal charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run.