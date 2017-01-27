LILA GRACE MILLER

MILLER, LILA GRACE of Clarkston, Michigan; died January 21, 2017. She was 99. Born July 30th, 1917 to the late Louis and Elsie (nee: Jones) Snyder. Lila is survived by her son Alan (Patricia) Miller of Mequon, WI; one daughter, Leslie (Wayne) Wills of Ortonville, MI, and son-in-law, John Campbell of Martha’s Vineyard, MA. Also survived by six grandchildren, Chad (Tanya) Miller, Ryan Miller, Michael (Elizabeth) Miller, Sarah Miller, Angela (Martin) Vredenburg and Jason (Heather) Wills; six great grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, & Parker Vredenburg, Olivia, Addison and Noah Wills; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Campbell in 2008. Lila and her husband of 70 years, Ben Miller grew up in Indiana, where they lived and raised their three children. They moved to Mequon, WI to be closer to their son’s family in 2007. Following her beloved husband, Ben’s death in 2012 she moved to Michigan a year later to be closer to her daughter’s family. A memorial service is being planned for June (day and time pending) of 2017. Memorials may be made to the Clarkston United Methodist Church Music Fund, 6600 Waldon Rd., Clarkston, MI 48346. Her final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St. Ortonville. To send a condolence please go to www.villagefh.com .