Linda Elaine ROBERTSON

ROBERTSON, Linda Elaine; of Clarkston; July 24, 2018; age 72; loving mother of Christopher (Kristina) Houston; grandmother of Claire Elizabeth Houston; sister of Brian (Karen) Howe; sister-in-law of Barbara Howe, and aunt to several nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Evelyn Howe and brother, Ronald Howe.

Linda was a long-time member at Clarkston United Methodist Church and embraced her love of music by singing in the choir. She had a soft spot in her heart for Cairn Terriers and not only fostered many in her home as a volunteer with the Colonel Potter Cairn Rescue Network but adopted several; her “fur kids”.

A visitation will be held at the Clarkston United Methodist Church on Monday, August 6 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. On Tuesday, August 7, Clarkston United Methodist will host a visitation at 10:00 am with a memorial service immediately following at 11:00 am.

Memorials may be made to Col. Potter Cairn Rescue Network and the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.