HODGES, Linda L.; of Clarkston; formerly of Waterford; February 2, 2018; age 65; high school sweetheart & wife of 45 years to Michael; mother of Francis Hodges; daughter of Mary (late Earl) Taylor. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Beaumont Hospice.

