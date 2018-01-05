Linda M. THORPE

THORPE, Linda M. of Clarkston; Went to be with the Lord January 4, 2108; age 69. Preceded in death by her parents Elton and Frances and her sister Lorna. Loving sister of Lucille, Leora and Leon (Christy) Thorpe. Dear aunt of Audrey and Shannon. Linda retired from White Castle. She was a longtime member of First Missionary Church, Clarkston. Funeral Service Sunday 5 pm at First Missionary Church 4832 Clintonville Rd. Clarkston where friends may visit Sunday 4 pm until time of the service. Private Inurnment Hough Cemetery, Almont. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.