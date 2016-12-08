Little library renovation planned





The Little Free Library at the corner of Main and Washington streets in downtown Clarkston is gone, but big plans are in place to replace it.

“We’re looking at a larger library we’d like to build, the size of a phone booth,” said Jen Herrmann to Clarkston City Council, Nov. 28.

The Main Street library was removed due to water damage, said Herrmann, one of the leaders of the Girl Scout Troop 13363, which installed two libraries last year. The second is located in Depot Park.

“We requested the water system be rerouted away from the library, but it didn’t happen – unfortunately it ruined the library,” she said. “It was watered twice a day. It had mold inside and had to be taken down.”

They are working on a new library with the Clarkston Cultural Arts Council as part of the art group’s efforts to beautify the area.

“We’d like to sponsor the entire corner,” said Denyse Couture, arts council member.

Ideas include converting an old phone booth for the library, with windows on three sides and a waterproof door.

“We’d like to do something bigger and better and updated,” Herrmann said.

The Little Free Library project has had other obstacles, including vandals setting the Depot Park library on fire, but it has been very successful, she said.

“They have been a much bigger hit than we ever thought they would be,” she said.

Mayor Steve Percival said the city is looking into improving drainage at the corner and other redesign work.

– Phil Custodio