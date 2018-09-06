Local artist featured at ArtPrize

Artist Michael Hendrix, with his work, “Lady Liberty.” Photo provided

Michael Hendrix, 40-year resident of Independence Township, entered his three-dimensional artwork “Lady Liberty” in ArtPrize 2018, his third time in the largest art competition in the world.

“Lady Liberty” will be in the Acton Institute, 98 E. Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.

“This is especially an accomplishment, since he had serious health issues 11 years ago – three brain surgeries within 7.5 weeks, followed by a stroke,” said Brenda Hendrix, his wife. “We are so blessed that he is still able to remain busy with his art work.”

“Lady Liberty” is made of layers of board and textured materials, such as pearl sized beading, netting and various metals. The 6-foot-1-inch by 5-foot piece includes various views of the Statue of Liberty, encompassed in a border containing words from Emma Lazarus’ poem “The New Colossus” with Old Glory as a back drop. For more information, check www.artprize.org, vote code 66972.