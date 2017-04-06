Local man killed in car crash

Gustavo Leon Angel, a 19-year-old Clarkston resident, was killed the morning of Friday, March 24, in a single-vehicle accident.

Oakland County Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal crash on southbound Clintonville Road north of Waldon in Independence Township. The crash occurred at about 3:22 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Angel was driving a 2000 Honda Accord when he went left of center, ran off the roadway to the left, and struck a large boulder off the roadway on the east side of Clintonville. He was pronounced dead on scene. No other vehicles appeared to have been involved.

The driver was not restrained, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.