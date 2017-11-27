Lois N. Bonner, age 93, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 in Adrian where she and her husband, W. Leigh Bonner moved into a retirement home. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2010.

Lois was a charter member of Calvary Lutheran Church and for many years served as treasurer and volunteered working in the church office. Upon retirement from the Oakland County Road Commission in 1977, she spent many hours at the Deer Lake Racquet Club swimming and playing tennis; and on Wednesday, you would find her playing golf on the Duffers Golf League.

Her only sibling, Kenneth H. Stange, preceded her in death on March 26, 2012. She is survived by her niece, Candace Sandera, and great nephews, Kenny and Kyle of Adrian. The Bonner’s hosted two exchange students, Rosie Remedios from the Philippines and Aurora Cerron from Peru and continued to keep in touch.

At Lois’ request, cremation will take place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Clarkston.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.