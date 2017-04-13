A Look Back for April 12, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Reflections winner recognized by superintendent” Clarkston Schools Superintendent Dr. Al Roberts made a surprise visit to congratulate fifth-grader Jessica Goyke for her in in the Reflections contest.

“Clarkston City Council amends domestic violence law” As new state laws dealing with domestic violence took affect, the Clarkston City Council took a step toward keeping better track of domestic violence by increasing the penalty for domestic violence convictions from a 90-day misdemeanor to a 93-day misdemeanor.

“Relay team sets mark at meet” The Clarkston Girls Track & Field team started off their 2002 season with two first-place finishes at the Macomb Community College Indoor Meet in the 3,200-meter relay and the distance medley relay.

25 years ago – 1992

“Archbishop visits Clarkston” Archbishop Adam J. Malda of Detroit visited Everest Academy to bless the school’s grand opening and acknowledge the efforts of the Legionaires of Christ, who built the K-8 facility.

“Sketch shows crowded grounds at ‘new’ CHS” A composite drawing of a “new” high school, where Clarkston High School was located in 1992, drew mized reactions. The revamping of the existing CHS property with a high school closely resembled one defeated in a bond proposal in 1991.

“Fundamental fun” Andersonville Elementary students and their parents crowded the gym floor with blankets and books during the school’s Reading Olympic Read-In. “It’s good to get away and spend time with each other,” said mom, Debbie Jones, who read “Fudge-A-Mania” by Judy Blume to her son, Ryan Eddy.

50 years ago – 1967

“Honored” Dr. James O’Neill accepted his Distinguished Service Award from Jaycee President Robert Jones. The award was to show O’Neill the appreciation of the community for his dedication.

“Three girls named delegates to Girls State” Susan Bennett, Debbie Head and Joan Willis were chosen as delegates to Wolverine Girls State in Ann Arbor.

“Round the town” Mrs. Robert Jackson had been serving on jury duty for several weeks. It was her first time and she found it very educational. Her mother, Mrs. Frank Scriber, was visiting and watching the children, Bobby and Bruce.