A Look Back for April 19, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Independence votes against $2.6 million road project” The Independence Township Board decided against the paving of Eston and Indianwood but when ahead with the re-alignment of the Deerhill/Big Lake intersection.

“Clarkston school crossing guards, always faithful” Violet Waid, a 73-year-old Clarkston resident, went for her walk every morning at Clarkston Middle School and shared her appreciation for Clarkston Community Schools crossing guards Dale Hamilton and Gere Brewer who help her during the rush of school traffic.

“First-time author brings mystery and even Clarkston to the world of fiction” Local author Karen Rose Wilson released her first mystery novel “For Just Claws” through 1stBooksLibrary.

25 years ago – 1992

“Low voter turnout dooms bond issue” The bond issue for a new elementary school suffered a sound defeat as only 20 percent of the Clarkston school district’s registered voters traveled to the polls. The proposal was defeated 2,516 to 1,621.

“Clarkston plans to hire full-time police officer” Since Clarkston upgraded to a city from a village, Independence Township said they would no longer contract out its police service beginning in July. The village looked at hiring ate least one full-time officer certified by the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Training Council.

“’Wolves World’ pitchers hurl heat” A 4-run first inning lifted Clarkston with a 11-4 victory over Waterford Kettering. Pitcher Kevin Mull struck out and walked six while only allowing four hits and three runs.

50 years ago – 1967

“School board approves preliminary budget of $3 million” The Clarkston Board of Education approved the preliminary budget for $3,169,884 and approved Helping Hand project at Clarkston Elementary.

“Local women receive five year service pins” Mrs. Robert Jones and Mrs. C. Crowley were among the 900 Red Cross volunteers honored for their years of service to their community, nations and the world. Both received a 5-year pin.

“Round the town” Wendy Thompson enjoyed staying with her grandma, Mrs. Basil Thompson, for a couple of days during Easter vacation.