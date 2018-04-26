A Look Back for April 25, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Despite parent objections schools to continue ‘developmental days’” Clarkston Community Schools have generated concern and even anger from some parents with developmental days for teachers in grades Kindergarten through eighth. Officials believed the benefits outweighed the burdens.

“Police to use Waterford Hills for driver training” The Independence Township Board approved a variance to allow the Waterford Hills Raceway to host special police driving training with a 5-2 vote.

“Authors meet students at Clarkston schools” Reading Month was finished but related activities kept going as two famed children’s authors, Johnathan Rand and Shirley Neitzel, made their way through each elementary school in Clarkston.

25 years ago – 1993

“Traveling balloon forms Clarkston link” A pink balloon with a purple ribbon caused a stir and may have instigated a friendship. Mio resident Gertrude Rickabus showed it to her friend, Jack Eiden, a former Independence Township resident as it had a name and address of a Clarkston man attached to it.

“Field fire traced to boys, 11 and 14” Two boys from Springfield Township wouldn’t be playing with fire anymore after a blaze they started went out of control in a field behind Andersonville Elementary.

“Wrestler to represent Team USA in Germany” Fourteen-year-old Joe DeGain earned a spot on the U.S. Teen Wrestling team by winning the 182.5-pound freestyle championship at the Cadet World Teen Trials in Illinois. With the victory, he qualified for an international teen meet in Germany.

50 years ago – 1968

“Swimming pool ordinance put in township books” Independence Township passed a swimming pool ordinance during their regular meeting which would start at the end of May. One primary concern – fences were required to be 48 inches high, either around the property or around the swimming pool.

“Seniors to New York” About 100 Clarkston High School seniors departed with their sponsors for the annual senior trip which was in New York in 1968.

“Under 21 pool hall approved” A permit for a pool hall for teenagers was approved by the Independence Township Board for a business opening at 7071 Dixie Highway.