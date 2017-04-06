A Look Back for April 5, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Road realignment stirs emotions at board meeting” Some residents of Independence Township shared their frustration of the Board of Trustees’ handling of the Deerhill/Big Lake realignment issue due to the Apostolic Church of Christ and school being built in the area.

“It’s all about the kids” Independence Township firefighter Mitch Petterson talked to Kindergarteners during their guest read-in as part of March is Reading Month.

“Kids have egg-cellent time at Independence Easter festivities” Kids from throughout the area enjoyed an array of different activities during Independence Township Parks and Recreation’s Easter event including a visit with the Easter Bunny, coloring, hopping into hula hoops and decorating cupcakes.

25 years ago – 1992

“Dropping everything to read” Throughout Clarkston Community Schools students, staff and faculty dropped everything to read during the countywide Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) project which featured read-ins and celebrity reader visitors.

“Board asks public to nix ‘schools of choice’” The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education wanted to retain its own “school of choice” program rather than implementing one proposed by the state Legislature School State Aid Act. It allowed parents to vote to send their children to any elementary and junior high schools in their district.

“Local museum includes 1,155 biblical periodicals” Independence Township resident William J. Chamberlain turned part of his house into a museum of Bibles – 1,155 different English translations from throughout history.

50 years ago – 1967

“Library construction could start in 1968” Over $53,000 had been given or pledged in support of a new library for Independence Township. Contributions, pledges and memorial gifts were being received daily.

“Chair caning – not a lost art in Clarkston” Mrs. Glenn Boner reluctantly learning the art of chair caning from her sister-in-law in the early 1920s. More than 40 years later was still doing commercial caning – an art in some sections of the country which had completely died out.

“Round the town” A family party on St. Patrick’s Day was held in honor of Patricia O’ Rourke, who turned five-years-old on March 20.