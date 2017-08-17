A Look Back for August 16, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Board asked for $26 million” Despite seeing a new township hall voted down in the primary election, the Independence Township Board was planning to ask for a more expensive proposal on the November ballot. They planned to put township hall on it as well as other things for $26 million.

“CHS graduate set to participate in Ford Field performance” Clarkston resident Nic Thompson was chosen to perform in Impact at Ford Field, the first official entertainment event to be held at the new stadium to benefit The Children’s Center.

“Are you ready for some football” With summer coming to an end, Clarkston High School Varsity Football Head Coach Kurt Richardson held a youth camp at the high school.

25 years ago – 1992

“No contracts yet in Clarkston” A teacher strike was possible but not likely in the Clarkston Community Schools district, according to both sides. With start of school fastly approaching the district and teachers’ union was still hammering out a new one-year contract.

“Horse patrol helps bolster Clarkston’s new police force” After a 100-year hiatus, horses were back in downtown Clarkston as a mounted-horse patrol was added to the Clarkston police force.

“On TV” On vacation in New York City, Inger Nelson of Davisburg and Dawn Gallup of Tekonsha received priority tickets to the “Maury Povich Show.” They were seen on television on the pre-recorded talk show.

50 years ago – 1967

“Downtown zoning draws 100 to village hearing” The rezoning proposal for a new post office within the village of Clarkston brought 100 to a public hearing.

“Area farm now site of Camp Clarkston” In a beautiful setting of 75 rolling acres on Bridge Lake Road sat Camp Clarkston. Under the guidance of Keith Gendron, the camp had been home to 55-60 youngsters every summer for nine years. The campers ranged from 5-14 years old and were from Clarkston and also the Detroit metropolitan area.

“Around the town” Cedar Point was the center of activity for the Terry Williams family. All four boys – Mark, David, Terry and Joe didn’t miss a ride or one corner of the park. They took time out for a picnic lunch a swim.