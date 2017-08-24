A Look Back for August 23, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Local governments relieved by override” Local government officials sighed in relief after Michigan Legislature overturned Governor John Engler’s veto which would have paralyzed communities by severely cutting their state-shared revenue money.

“’Heart of gold’ leads to national honors ” With her sweet demeanor and giving heart, Jessica Puckett represented Michigan and her sponsor American Legion Chief Pontiac Post #377 in Clarkston as National Senior Miss Poppy.

“Keep on Truckin’” The Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department put on the first Tons of Trucks and had 220 young truck fans attend the new event.

25 years ago – 1992

“Clarkston teachers strike; talks fail” Clarkston students had a little longer of a summer vacation than planned as Clarkston Community Schools teachers voted to strike after frustration over stalled contract talks.

“Take me out to the ball game” Senior citizens enjoyed the first Detroit Tigers game for new owner Mike Illitch. The trip was one of many during the summer sponsored by Independence Township Parks and Recreation Department and Senior Center.

“Clarkston revisited” Ninety-two-year-old Gladys Teggerdine shared stories about growing up on her father’s farm on White Lake and Andersonville roads; moving to Main Street, Clarkston as a teenager; graduating from University of Michigan, and getting married in her father’s house at 61 N. Main Street.

“School board accepts contracts for bus drivers, cafeteria help” The Board of Education accepted contracts for bus drivers and cafeteria help and also approved increases in prices of school lunches, which went up 5-10 cents.

“Light session for township board” The Independence Township Board had a light agenda as they discussed a few items and listened to comments from residents. A citizen questioned if township shouldn’t be checking going on at Pine Knob Ski Resort and others raised concern for painting on a former school at Pine Knob and Maybee roads.

“Around the town” Janie Velber celebrated her 15th birthday with a PJ party. Pizza and pop with lots of dancing to the latest records was the order of the night.