A Look Back for August 29, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Back to school” Cody Bridger and Robin Flood smiled for the camera as they sat outside on the bench before the first day of the new school year began.

“Revision aims to close ‘minor in possession’ loophole” Independence Township proposed a revision to the alcoholic beverages ordinance after an apparent loophole led to problems prosecuting those under the age of 21-years-old.

“Dedicated to volunteerism” Volunteerism was always a part of Judith Hoddinott’s life. She was five-years-old when she first recognized a selfless act of kindness. She shared her many acts of volunteerism and how she watched her parents and grandparents give as she grew up.

25 years ago – 1993

“Board cuts school budget by $158,000” Facing the inevitability of state aid cuts, the Clarkston Board of Education severed nearly $158,000 from the 1993-1994 budget. The 14 items cut from the budge ranged from the employee recognition banquet to a variety of departmental support systems.

“Pom-pom squad dominates competition at area camp” The Clarkston High Varsity Pom-Pom squad competed in a camp sponsored by the National Cheerleading Association. They team received a trophy after being named best all-around team. They won first-place awards for showmanship, technique and home routine.

“Reunion set for pupils of ‘old’ Bailey Lake School” Forty years after the old Bailey Lake Elementary School, off Whipple Lake and Pine Knob roads, closed its doors for good, a plan for a reunion was in the works. Anyone who attended the school before it closed in 1954 was invited to the event.

50 years ago – 1968

“Distribution of salary increases main issue between teachers, schools” The total amount of money to be paid Clarkston teachers didn’t appear to be a big issue, but how the money was distributed was an issue.

“High school group tours Europe” Czechoslovakia was one of four countries visited be a group of 11 Clarkston students and ten adults on a 3-week European tour.

“Sportsmanship prevails, trophies come to Midgets and Widgets” Two Clarkston All-Star teams brought home trophies from the Lake Orion Invitational Baseball Tournament.