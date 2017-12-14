A Look Back for December 13, 2017

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2002

“Parents respond to $78 to $85 million bond application” Parents brought up concerns regarding student opportunities, class sizes, attendance boundaries at the elementary level, traffic and budget impact during two feedback sessions held by the Clarkston Community Schools as the district prepared a bond application for $78-85 million.

“Lego leaguers from Cedar Crest take top honors” A team of fifth graders from Cedar Crest Academy was awarded the Innovation Research Solution Award at the one of their competitions in the F.I.R.S.T. Lego League.

“Heart of Clarkston parade set for second year” The Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce was set to celebrate the season with the second annual Heart of Clarkston parade, which had 40 entries signed up.

25 years ago – 1992

“More raises” The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved three separate contracts as agreements were reached with the Central Office Secretarial and Clerical Personnel Association, the Cafeteria Managers Association and the Cafeteria Association.

“Artist at work” Christian Kleber worked intently to make sure Santa’s beard is on correctly as he and others at Super Saturday made Santa tins to fill with candy, pencils and more.

“Cagers bounce back to besiege Blackhawks” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team bounced back from their loss to Pontiac with a 60-47 win over Brandon for a Greater Oakland Activities League victory.

50 years ago – 1967

“Junior high construction bids to be opened” Clarkston Board of Education was opening construction bids for the new junior high school after the bonds were recently sold. Construction was anticipated to begin early spring on the Sashabaw Road site.

“All aboard” Kindergarten students from around the district made an unforgettable trip to the heart of Detroit and Hudson’s world of Christmas. The visit included seeing Santa Claus.

“New trampoline” The Clarkston Cheerleaders displayed the newest addition to the team as they used a trampoline to their routine during the Wolves basketball game.