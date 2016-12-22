A Look Back for December 21, 2016

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2001

“Clarkston Schools deny request for more project money” Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to deny a request from Independence Township for additional funds for drainage improvements in a subdivision because funds to the district would possibly be cut in 2002.

“Locals ‘go all out’ for Christmas” Clarkston residents Darwin and Nancy Baldwin love decorating for the season and the decorations seemed to get bigger and bigger as the collection grew each year. “We just do this to say Merry Christmas to everyone,” said Nancy.

“Icers continue winning ways in OAA I action” The Clarkston Hockey team garnered two wins in the Oakland Activities Association I to go 5-0 in the league and continue their 9-0 winning streak.

25 years ago – 1991

“Due care and caution” Laughter filled the air as Adam Cobb, first to visit Santa Claus, grabbed his Christmas package and ran away, while he and other children were treated to a Christmas party.

“Gingerbread combines ages, programs in Clarkston area” The Oakland Technical Center-Northwest culinary arts students transformed marzipan, royal icing and slabs of gingerbread into tiny, intricate houses on their own time and ended up winners in a statewide gingerbread house competition.

“Clarkston comeback a tournament classic” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team was trailing Troy, 22-6. After a brief timeout the Wolves came back fighting sinking four straight 3-pointers with three from Dane Fife and one from Derek Wiley igniting a 27-9 run. The Wolves won the game 64-53 in the Clarkston-Oakland Basketball Classic championship game.

50 years ago – 1966

“Burglaries net more damage than money” Upon investigation Clarkston Community Schools officials found more damage was done at Bailey Lake and Pine Knob elementaries than money taken during burglaries.

“Howe’s Lanes celebrate 20th anniversary” Les and Barb Howe opened Howe’s Lanes on Dec. 18, 1946 and 20 years later celebrated with a gala anniversary party.

“Round the town” Mr. and Mrs. Stanley White, off Main Street, celebrated their 25th weeding anniversary and were surprised with a party of 125 of their friends.